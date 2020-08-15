Video: Ventura County firefighters take off running when bull shows up on their way to Lake Fire

Firefighters face fear all the time, but this was something different.

Southern California crews battling the Lake Fire on Friday were chased by a bull — known locally as Ferdinand — while they cleared a road.

“#LakeFire Ferdinand the Bull wasn’t clowning around,” the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted. “Luckily no one was injured and #Ferdinand went about his day.”

The tweet included a short video clip of a handful of helmeted firemen steering clear of the bull’s wide horns.

Some residents on Twitter suggested the bull is actually one called Maxwell and that, regardless, the animal was probably just scared by the blaze near Lake Hughes.

The Lake Fire continues to burn amid a heat wave Saturday after exploding mid-week in the Lake Hughes area of northwest L.A. County. Authorities have not reported any injuries to firefighters but said the blaze has destroyed at least six structures.