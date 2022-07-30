An early-morning attack in Hollywood on Friday left a woman visibly injured, and police are looking for two men they believe committed the assault.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to 1700 N. Las Palmas Ave. at 2:15 a.m. for a reported battery on a woman, and when they found the unidentified victim, she had suffered visible injuries to her face, according to Officer Lee.

Video of the incident shared to social media showed a group of several people gathered around the woman in a parking garage, and while what appear to be her friends seek help and ask the men to stop, the attack continues, with one of the men kicking the woman in her head while she is lying on the ground, possibly unconscious.

She was also punched in the attack, Lee said.

Detectives are investigating and are continuing to search for the two men seen in the video.

No further details were available.