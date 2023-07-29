Security cameras captured a woman ransacking a Lululemon store at the Irvine Spectrum and stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise on Friday.

The suspect was identified as Leasia Marie Bradley, 26, from San Diego, by the Irvine Police Department.

Video shows the masked woman standing in front of the women’s leggings section while unfolding a giant tote bag.

Already holding an armful of clothing, Bradley begins quickly grabbing stacks of leggings from the shelves and stuffing them into the large bag. Retail prices for the leggings range anywhere from $98 to $128 a pair.

As the tote becomes filled to the brim, she calmly walks out of the store with the stolen goods, worth around $7,500, police said.

Security video shows police eventually stopping Bradley in the outdoor mall and placing her under arrest.

A search of Bradley’s records shows she had a $150,000 warrant out for her arrest in San Diego for robbery.

She is also suspected of stealing over $22,500 in merchandise from the same Lululemon store just last week, authorities said.

A suspected accomplice, Linwood Irwin Green, 71, from San Diego, was also located in a parking structure at the mall.

“Additional stolen property was found inside the pair’s vehicle,” said Irvine police.

Both suspects were arrested and booked at the Orange County Jail on multiple charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

“We do not tolerate organized retail crime in Irvine,” police said. “Thank you to the California Highway Patrol Organized Retail Crime Task Force and our retail partners for assisting with this operation.”