A woman was robbed at gunpoint after possibly being followed to her Hancock Park parking garage earlier this month and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

The robbery occurred around 8:35 p.m. Sept. 7 near Wilshire Boulevard and McCadden Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman was apparently robbed of cash and jewelry worth almost $100,000, police said.

One man is seen in the video walking into the garage area of a condominium complex and appears to hide and even cover his face until the victim parks and gets out of her car.

A woman was robbed at gunpoint in a Hancock Park parking garage on Sept. 7, 2023. (Street People of Beverly Hills/Citizen)

That’s when he points the gun at her and snatches her purse, which was filled with money and jewelry, the video shows.

The man then got into a car driven by a second man.

Neighbors told KTLA the victim owns a jewelry store in Koreatown that was also robbed a few days ago, and police believe the incidents are related.

The victim was not injured during the attack.

“It’s scary to think that, no matter how much security you think you have, that someone might scope it out and might go through it anyway,” a neighbor who only wanted to be identified as Daniel, said. “At some point, if they’re fearless enough, it might not matter.”

Daniel, who told KTLA that he turned over surveillance video of the incident to LAPD, lives in the condominium complex with his wife, and said families with children live there, too.