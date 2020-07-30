Video captures Santa Ana bus stop robbery that involved man brandishing knife; suspect sought

Police released surveillance video Wednesday of a robbery that occurred in Santa Ana earlier this month, in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Around 6:50 a.m. July 3, a woman was waiting at a bus stop on the 3300 block of South Bristol Street, and just as she was about to board the bus, a suspect tried to yank her purse, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

Video from the bus captured the woman resisting and attempting to hold on to her purse until she was knocked to the ground by the suspect. Meanwhile, a man that was on the bus ran out and tried to help the woman.

The suspect was able to take the victim’s purse and ran northbound on Bristol Street as the woman and the good samaritan tried to chase the person. The suspect then stopped, turned towards them and pointed a knife, police said.

“He brandishes a knife, points it at them and threatens them,” Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the department said. “They both back off, fortunately. He then flees the scene.”

The suspect was able to escape with the purse, authorities said.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident or the suspect to contact Detective Prewett at 714-245-8323 or email DPrewett@santa-ana.org.