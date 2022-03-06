Vietnamese-American community in Westminster takes a stand for Ukrainians amid Russian invasion

A group of Vietnamese Americans gathered in Westminster on Sunday to offer their support for Ukrainians amid the invasion by Russia.

The attendees pointed out that they went through a similar experience during and after the Vietnam War, when many Vietnamese people fled to the United States as refugees.

Westminster Mayor Tri Ta said he was proud of the way Little Saigon backed a community who is going through something that many Vietnamese families know firsthand can be challenging.

“We stand here to support Ukraine community,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Michelle Steel, who represents the district, attended the rally and expressed support for the Ukrainians. Steel said she feels for the Ukrainians, as her own parents fled their home country.

“Both my parents fled from North Korea from communism,” she said. “They fled from their own country from communism. Our community here is very patriotic, they love America.”

Veronika Mudra, a Ukrainian refugee and CEO of the nonprofit White Ribbon USA, stressed the implications of what could happen if Ukraine is left to battle Russia on its own.

“The battlefield is Ukraine, but in fact, it’s a threat for democracy and for rights and freedoms all over the world,” she said.