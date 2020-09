A prayer vigil was held Thursday morning for a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy who remains hospitalized after being shot by a lone gunman in Compton over the weekend.

Her fellow deputy, also wounded in the ambush, was released from the hospital Wednesday, but Sheriff Alex Villanueva said they both have a long recovery ahead of them.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2020.