The family of a man killed in a shooting at a Tarzana dispensary held a vigil for their lost loved one Tuesday night.

Brian Garcia, 28, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon during an armed robbery at a marijuana dispensary on Ventura Boulevard.

Maria Harris, Garcia’s mother, said the pain of losing her son has been an unbearable nightmare.

“I’m lost. My family is destroyed and I’m incomplete,” Harris said.

Surveillance video from the scene shows the robbers frantically running in and out of the dispensary and down a back alley.

Witnesses said as many as six people were involved in the robbery and multiple shots were fired. Garcia was found in the business suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

Brian was a frequent customer at the dispensary where friends and family gathered Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil. They prayed in remembrance of Garcia and for the healing of his family.

“My son had a great heart. He loved his family, he loved his brother and sisters a lot. They meant everything to him, and he loved me a lot too,” Harris said.

His mother urged anyone with information to come forward to help bring justice to her son.

“They took my son, my baby away and it hurts so much. My whole family is just suffering right now.”

Anyone with information about the robbery and deadly shooting is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department West Valley station at 818-374-7611.

Garcia’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs and other expenses.