Family and friends gathered for a vigil Friday evening to remember a man and a woman who were murdered on July 24 in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Taylor Raven Whittaker, 26, of Carson and Jorge Ramos, 36, of Willowbrook, were found shot to death in Ramos’ bullet-riddled car on the morning of July 24 in what authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating as a targeted attack.

The pair were in the parking lot of Pelican Cove Park, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean, in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Taylor was remembered as kind, compassionate, and full of life.

“Such a free spirit, very helpful, very loving, very funny. She was such a comedian,” said Jerrica Williams, Whittaker’s friend and colleague. “She was a beautiful person. She didn’t deserve this. Neither did Jorge.”

Family and friends held a vigil to remember a man and a woman who were murdered on July 24 in Rancho Palos Verdes. (KTLA)

“They didn’t deserve that, neither one of them,” said Georgia Hubbard, another one of Whittaker’s friends. “Raven would light up the room. She always made people laugh.”

Authorities with Pasadena Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of six gang members in connection with the shooting death of a man on July 22 off Angeles Crest Highway, and detectives believe the suspects may have also been connected to the double homicide of Whittaker and Ramos.

Authorities say the victims in the July 22 shooting, identified as 32-year-old Jesse Munoz and a female friend, were in the area to watch the sunrise when two suspects opened fire on the 32-year-old’s car in what detectives are calling a botched robbery. While the female passenger survived and was not injured, Munoz died.

Authorities say the six suspects, believed to be members of a criminal gang, may have a pattern of targeting victims who are parked in scenic turnouts or areas that are somewhat desolate and have a poor cellular signal.

They also believe that the suspects, who have not yet been identified and are currently being held in the Pasadena Jail, are connected to other armed robberies in L.A. County.

Three of the six suspects were arraigned in court Friday on robbery charges and three have been released from custody. No murder charges have been filed at this time. However, the L.A. County District Attorney’s office is reviewing the case for the possible filing of additional charges.

“We love you Raven!” the crowd of supporters shouted as they released balloons in the air.