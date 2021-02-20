Vigil held for woman killed in West Los Angeles crash

A vigil was held Saturday for a woman killed a car crash in West Los Angeles earlier this week.

The violent two-vehicle crash in the area of West Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue Wednesday afternoon left the woman trapped in the wreckage before she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The driver of the other vehicle was a teenage boy, who was taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

Friends identified the woman as Monique Muñoz, a 32-year-old remembered for her kindness and commitment to her family.

On Saturday, loved ones and community members gathered to light candles and mourn the young woman.

A GoFundMe page set up to help Muñoz’s family with expenses had raised more than $32,000 as of Saturday.

LAPD officials said no charges have been filed in connection with the crash as of Saturday.