A vigil was held Sunday night in Compton for a man killed during a street takeover.

The incident occurred in February. Raymond Olivares was struck and killed during the illegal takeover. His fiancé was also struck but survived.

On what would’ve been Olivares 28 birthday, friends, family members and local officials spoke in honor of him.

“Things like this shouldn’t happen, especially to people that don’t deserve it…he didn’t associate with these types of activities and that’s what took his life,” Olivares’ sister-in-law said at the event.

Those who attended the vigil also spoke about the dangers of street takeover and expressed support for California bill AB 645. If it becomes law, Los Angeles and other cities would install speed-safety cameras at streets prone to illegal racing and takeover activity.

The bill just recently passed a committee vote and is headed for the full assembly.