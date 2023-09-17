Family, friends and supporters gathered in downtown Los Angeles Sunday evening to honor the life of model and real-estate agent Maleesa Mooney, whose death is being investigated as a homicide.

The 31-year-old was discovered dead inside her apartment at the Sky at Bunker Hill complex in the 200 block of South Figueroa Street at around 4 p.m. on Sept. 12. Police were asked to conduct a welfare check after she abruptly stopped answering calls or texts from her family.

Police did not release any details about any injuries or a possible cause of death for Mooney, however they did confirm that the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

31-year-old aspiring model and real estate agent Maleesa Mooney was found dead in her DTLA apartment

Just three days later, authorities announced the death of another model, 32-year-old Nichole “Nikki” Coats.

Coats was found dead in her apartment by concerned family members on Sept. 10 after she wouldn’t answer attempts to contact her for days.

The two incidents occurred less than three miles apart, and while Mooney’s case is being considered a murder, as of Sunday, Coats’ case is still considered a “suspicious” death.

No suspect description has been released, but the two devastated families are concerned that a serial killer may be looking for their next target.

At Mooney’s vigil on Sunday night, attendees were asked to wear pink and pink balloons were released in honor of her life and memory.