Joshua Simmons of Long Beach was fatally shot Friday night while attempting to buy a cell phone from someone he met on an online marketplace, and on Sunday, friends and family gathered to remember the 15-year-old.

Vannarith Im, Simmons’ uncle, said his nephew was fatally shot in a place where the community often plays, which police said was in the 1000 block of Via Wanda.

“He thought he was safe … Nobody saw this coming,” Im said.

Los Angeles resident Jose Bustamante Cardenas, 24, was arrested in the shooting, and he is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, jail records show.

Cardenas contacted police and admitted to the shooting, according to the Associated Press.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244. To submit a tip anonymously, visit lacrimestoppers.org.

To donate to the victim’s family, visit a GoFundMe created in honor of Simmons.