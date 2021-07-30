Vigils, memorials planned for victims of Corona movie theater shooting; suspect expected in court

Vigils and memorials will be held this weekend for the two victims of an “unprovoked” shooting at a movie theater in Corona earlier this week.

Investigators say 19-year-old Anthony Barajas and 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich were shot in the head during a Monday night showing of “The Forever Purge” inside the Edwards Theater at the Crossings shopping center.

Both victims were discovered when workers went inside the theater to clean up after the move screening, police said.

Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene. A growing memorial in her honor has been set up outside of the movie theater.

A remembrance for her is planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday at New Beginnings Community Church Norco, located at 1769 Western Avenue.

A vigil will also be held outside the movie theater 8 p.m. Saturday.

Barajas remains on life support at a local hospital.

A vigil will be held for him 7 p.m. Friday in the grotto at Mater Dei High School, where he graduated.

A GoFundMe page created for Goodrich’s funeral expenses had raised nearly $60,000 as of Friday morning. Another GoFundMe for Barajas had raised more than $66,000 for medical expenses.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, is seen in a photo provided by the Corona Police Department on July 28, 2021.

The suspect, 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez, was arrested Tuesday night and booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and robbery.

A firearm that matched the caliber of weapon used in the killing, as well as other evidence, was found in Jimenez’s home, according to police.

Investigators are still searching for a reason why shooting occurred.

“We do not have a motive for this heinous, unprovoked crime,” Corona police Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis said in a news conference Wednesday.

Jimenez is being held on $2 million bail. He is expected to be arraigned in a Riverside court Friday.

The Police Department asked anyone who was inside the theater or in the area between 9 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. to reach out with any information. Police can be contacted at 951-736-2330, option 3. Callers can also reach out to Senior Detective Dan Neagu at 951-739-4916.

The family of #RyleeGoodrich is planning to hold two vigils later this week. The 18-year-old college student was killed while at a theater in Corona. Her friend Anthony Barajas remains on life support. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/h4dFdg5sTD — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) July 29, 2021

Here are 2 verified gofundme pages for Rylee Goodrich & Anthony Barajas, the 2 teens shot in a Corona movie theater Monday night. Rylee passed away, Anthony was on life support as of last update. @KTLA

Rylee: https://t.co/oHfmoJaNfw

Anthony: https://t.co/Bl8OZUNrVy pic.twitter.com/iMhZmSI4Ye — Chip Yost (@ChipYost) July 28, 2021