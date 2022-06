Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to reporters in May 2021. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

“Regrettably, the Sheriff has tested positive for Covid. He has mild symptoms but is in good spirits,” a statement from the department said.

Villanueva, who is running for reelection, has been a vocal critic of some of the pandemic-related regulations implemented by the county’s Board of Supervisors.