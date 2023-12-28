Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is expected to give sworn testimony during a special hearing on alleged deputy gangs that will take place in January.

Villanueva was at the center of the department’s controversy when news broke about alleged deputy gangs accused of violent policing and celebrating deputy shootings.

A special counsel appointed by the Civilian Oversight Commission released a scathing report in March with recommendations for system-wide changes to the Sheriff’s Department.

The findings revealed a “climate of physical fear and professional retribution to those who would speak publicly about the misconduct of such groups.”

In May, a deputy testifying in court revealed his involvement in one of those groups and even displayed the tell-tale tattoo that alleged members receive upon initiation.

Deputy Jaime Juarez said that during his time in the Compton station, he joined the Executioners and was inked with “a helmet-wearing skeleton gripping a rifle,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Current Sheriff Robert Luna was urged in the March report to adopt a policy that blocks deputies from participating in deputy gangs.

Luna has taken steps to crack down on the gangs, creating the Office of Constitutional Policing, led by former U.S. Attorney Eileen Decker.

“This office will be staffed with attorneys, investigators, and auditors, and it will be tasked with helping to eradicate deputy gangs from this department,” he said in a statement.

January’s hearing will take place at Loyola Law School between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 12, according to the Civilian Oversight Commission, which is hosting the event.

There will be three ways for the public to attend:

In-person at Loyola Law School’s Advocacy Center (Robinson Courtroom) at 919 Albany Street in Los Angeles. Register for Webex and join on January 12. Call 213-306-3065 and enter access code: 2536 477 8171

Community members may also submit written comments by completing a form. All submissions provided before 5:00 p.m. on January 12 will be included in the official meeting record, the Commission stated.