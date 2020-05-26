Vin Scully chosen by Los Angeles Times readers as biggest icon in L.A. sports history

Vin Scully waves to fans in the broadcast booth before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park on October 2, 2016, in San Francisco. (Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

Vin Scully was the voice of the Dodgers for several generations, and Times readers have recognized it by voting him as the biggest icon in the history of L.A. sports.

The Times held a monthlong March Madness-style tournament in which 128 entrants were divided and seeded into four 32-person regionals (baseball, basketball, football and wild card). Scully, who easily won the baseball regional, defeated the legendary Rams’ defensive unit of the late 1960s, the Fearsome Foursome, in the final four. That left him to face Lakers great Magic Johnson in the final after Johnson defeated Jackie Robinson in the other final four matchup.

Scully defeated Johnson 62.1%-37.9%. More than 45,000 votes were cast for the final.

Scully joined the Dodgers in 1950, working alongside Radio Hall of Famer and baseball legend Red Barber. In 1976, Dodgers fans voted Scully the “most memorable personality” in Los Angeles Dodgers history.

