Nine vintage warbirds are set to fly over the Manhattan Beach Pier at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a fundraising effort to spread awareness for cancer research.

The show will be streamed online on Facebook and Zoom.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 17, 2020.

Related Content Thunderbirds salute COVID-19 workers in SoCal with flyover on Friday Video