Cars, trucks and buses burning. After last weekend’s deadly violence and new threats from drug cartels, the U.S. government is reissuing a travel warning about multiple areas of Mexico.

The warning comes as thousands of Southern Californians travel to Mexico, many for the second weekend of the huge Baja Beach Fest in Rosarito.

Amanda Gosselin and her friends were there last weekend and were worried about what was unfolding just a few miles away.

“I did not feel safe,” Gosselin told KTLA. “I drove by myself, so I was really scared. I was scared I was going to be stuck there.”

The State Department is urging Americans to reconsider travel to Baja California, including the popular towns just south of the border — Tijuana, Rosarito and Ensenada. At least two dozen vehicles, including taxicabs, were carjacked and burned in Baja California just last weekend.

The U.S. also issued a more severe “Do Not Travel” warning to six regions farther south, including Colima and Sinaloa. In those areas, there were shootings and kidnappings, with 11 people reported killed.

“This cartel is announcing they will be doing some attacks,” said Douglas Garhartt of San Diego. “They want to get the attention of the government.”

The State Department said its monitoring the situation and working closely with Mexico to “stabilize” the situation.

For now it appears things are returning to normal. Border traffic was busy again Friday, but many people, including Gosselin, will be reconsidering their travel plans.

“I’m not going back,” Gosselin said.