After a fatal crash on the northbound side of the 101 Freeway made the Monday morning commute a nightmare, Tuesday morning’s drive is not looking much better after a collision on the southbound span.

Footage captured by Sky5 shows crews working to clear debris from the roadway, located at the Laurel Canyon exit, as traffic passed slowly by in the sole open lane.

The crash occurred after “a number of other cars” struck a vehicle that stalled on the freeway before 5 a.m., according to KTLA 5’s Rich Prickett.

A crash caused a massive backup on the 101 Freeway on Oct. 31, 2023. (KTLA)

“We have a few transports that have been happening here,” Prickett said, indicating that multiple victims may have been taken to nearby hospitals.

A SigAlert has been issued, and road crews said the right three lanes will be closed until at least 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, but that is likely to be extended.

Traffic was seen starting to back up towards North Hollywood, with KTLA 5 traffic reporter Ginger Chan recommending drivers to “get out early” and think about taking Ventura Boulevard as a secondary option.