A violent crash in Van Nuys has claimed the life of one person and sent four others – including an 11-year-old – to the hospital.
According to authorities, two vehicles carrying five occupants collided with each other on Saticoy Street near Oso Street around 3:45 a.m.
“A white Mustang was driving westbound on Saticoy at a high rate of speed lost control and crossed over the double yellow line, and collided with a gray Audi,” said LAPD Sergeant Jeremy Miller. “One passenger in the white Mustang was killed.”
The deceased passenger was only identified as a 21-year-old female.
The other four victims, an 11-year-old girl, a 30-year-old female and two 21-year-old men, sustained severe injuries but are expected to survive.
Drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, Sergeant Miller said.
Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.