Violent crash on 405 Freeway in Long Beach snarls traffic on major interchange

A crash involving multiple vehicles made the Monday morning commute through Long Beach a nightmare, and it’s not only one major route that is affected.

The collision occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on the northbound side of the 405 Freeway at the transition with the 710 Freeway.

Footage from Sky5 shows debris spread across the roadway, with one SUV smashed into the right embankment towards the end of the 710 on-ramp to the 405.

The SUV had swerved across all the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway before colliding with the embankment, KTLA 5’s Rich Prickett said.

CHP set up flares and shut several lanes down. Traffic on the 710 Freeway was also beginning to slow down as a result of the crash.

Reports of a second crash on the northbound side of the 405 near the scene of the first accident also came in, but they could not be confirmed.

“Into Orange County, out of Orange County and up in towards areas of Long Beach on the 405…does look tough whether there are two crashes or not,” KTLA 5 traffic reporter Ginger Chan said.