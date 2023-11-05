One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition Sunday evening after a crash involving a Metro Blue Line train in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of L.A. that caused the car to overturn and temporarily trap the person in the wreckage, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 5300 block of South Long Beach Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on reports of the collision, according to LAFD.

Video from the scene showed the wreckage of the overturned vehicle, which sustained heavy damage. Metro crews could be seen working on a fence near the tracks that was knocked out of place during the accident.

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after crashing their vehicle into a Metro Blue Line train on Nov. 5, 2023. (KTLA)

Details are limited and it’s unclear what led to the crash, but authorities said the driver of the vehicle was extracted by LAFD crews and taken to the hospital. One passenger on the train was evaluated by paramedics, though they declined to be taken to the hospital and no other injuries were reported.

The train itself remained on the rails, authorities added.

The Blue Line between the Slauson and Vernon stations was closed in both directions while police and firefighters worked in the area.

In the meantime, Metro said it was providing riders with shuttle buses between the stations.