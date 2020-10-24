Violent hate crimes in L.A. County reach highest level in more than a decade; white supremacist crimes spike 38%

Graffiti is seen on the Greater Holy Faith Baptist Church on 155th Street in Compton in January 2020. (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County reported the highest number of violent hate crimes last year in more than a decade, with white supremacist crimes jumping by 38%, while attacks on the transgender community surged 64%, according to a new report.

Of the 524 hate crimes reported in the county last year, 343 were of a violent nature, the largest number in this category since 2008, according to the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations 2019 annual report. There was one reported case of attempted murder.

Black individuals remained the most frequently targeted victims of hate, according to the report, which gathers data from law enforcement agencies, educational institutions and community-based organizations. Hate crimes can range from slurs against an individual of a targeted group to vandalism to disorderly conduct and violent assaults.

Black people were targeted in 47% of the racially motivated hate crimes in 2019 while constituting only 9% of the county’s population, said Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

