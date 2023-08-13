Two people were killed, and four others injured after a head-on collision in Lancaster ejected multiple passengers from the two vehicles Sunday afternoon.

Personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received calls about the crash on Avenue E, near 50th Street East, at around 12:43 p.m., authorities told KTLA.

At the scene, two people were declared dead, two others were in critical condition and the remaining two sustained minor injuries. The four surviving patients were taken to the Antelope Valley Medical Center, an independent news agency reported.

Video footage of the scene showed a heavy presence of first responders, along with the wreckage of the violent collision. A dark colored sedan in the roadway can be seen nearly totaled while just off the road, a lighter colored vehicle, possibly a pickup truck, is flipped over with debris strewn across the brush.

Two people were killed and four others injured in a violent head-on collision in Lancaster on Aug. 13, 2023. (Key News TV)

It is currently unknown what caused the crash or if drugs and or alcohol were a factor.

The road remained closed for several hours while authorities investigated, and crews worked to clear debris.