Violent multi-car crash near L.A. Coliseum sends 7 people to hospital

At least seven people were injured in a multi-car crash near the L.A. Coliseum on Saturday night.

According to authorities, the crash, which involved six vehicles, occurred around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Five victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The other two victims suffered minor injuries.

At least seven people were injured in a multi-car crash near the L.A. Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (RMGNews)

Witnesses say that they heard police sirens right before one of the vehicles careened onto the wrong side of the road, but it is unknown if any of the cars involved in the collision was involved in a pursuit.

An investigation into what led up to the crash is ongoing.