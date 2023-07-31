Three vehicles were involved in a violent crash in an area of Topanga where police received reports of street racing Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Stunt Road and Saddle Peak Road, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed.

Firefighters respond to a high-speed crash in the Topanga area on July 30, 2023. (TNLA)

When firefighters arrived they found one vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Video showed three damaged vehicles at the scene. One had fallen nearly 30 feet down an embankment.

The road winds through the canyon near the Topanga Outlook.

Two people were transported to local hospitals in unknown condition.

The Malibu sheriff’s station said they received calls of vehicles racing in the area but could not confirm if this crash resulted from racing.

No one was taken into custody following the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.