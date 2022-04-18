A viral TikTok trend has made its way to Southern California. The “Orbeez Challenge” is an online trend in which pranksters will use pellet guns to fire the gel water beads at unsuspecting bystanders.

Videos of the aftermath of these drive-by shootings have been shared by law enforcement agencies across much of the country.

In Orange County, Huntington Beach police have responded to more than 50 calls regarding these gel-pellet shootings since just the beginning of the year. Several citations have been issued related to the viral prank shootings.

A spokesperson for the Police Department said most of the shootings have happened in the afternoon in densely populated areas like shopping centers or in the city’s downtown area.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on April 18, 2022.