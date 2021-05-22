The Huntington Beach Police Department declared an unlawful assembly after a massive crowd gathered on the beach following a viral TikTok video announcing a birthday party dubbed “Adrian’s kickback” on Saturday.

The TikTok video received over 3 million views and caught the attention of local law enforcement.

A lieutenant with the Huntington Beach Police Department estimated about 400-500 people were scattered across the beach.

Many of the attendees were seen without face masks on.

Officers were present to monitor the gathering and offer some reminders of rules that must be followed when visiting the beach.

As is the case with ALL large gatherings in #HuntingtonBeach, we have taken steps to prepare for a potential increase in visitors this weekend due to a promoted gathering that has received significant interest on social media.



At 11:33, Huntington Beach police announced an unlawful assembly due to the unruly crowds and an emergency curfew was put in place until 5:30 a.m. Sunday.