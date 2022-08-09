A shocking assault caught on camera shows a man hurl racial slurs at a street vendor in Long Beach and knock over his goods. The street vendor says it’s not the first time the man has targeted the stand.

The owner says this wasn’t the first time the same man has come to his taco stand to not only shout racist attacks towards him but also to his customers.

In recent weeks, attacks against street vendors have grown more common, including a man who was shot and killed in Gardena just last week. It’s why the owner of Tacos Lionel said he wanted to share his story and raise awareness about the violence against his community.

“It makes me sad that there are people who haven’t changed the way they think,” Perez said.

Speaking in Spanish, Perez told KTLA it was the fourth time in two months that the same man had harassed him at his taco stand.

“I was scared in the beginning. It was my first couple of days, I didn’t think he was going to let me sell. Then after two weeks he started to scare my customers and scare us,” Perez said.

This time, Perez pulled out his phone and began filming the man approached as he approached his customers and began ranting at everyone in line.

The explicit video filmed on Aug. 2 shows the unidentified man make several vulgar comments toward the street vendor and his customers, flipping them obscene hand gestures and threatening to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

At one point during the incident, Lionel said the man came from behind the bushes and tossed his grill and spit on his food.

Edin Enamorado considers himself a street vendor activist. He said the ignorance of some people can be is what upsets him the most. Enamorado was so angered by the latest incident of vendor harassment, he found out where the attacker lived and put him back on camera.

In the video taken by Enamorado, the unnamed man from the previous video says he has problems with alcohol and drugs, and despite what he said in the viral video, he claims to have not called immigration officers. He said his only reason for confronting the taco stand workers was because it was on the corner he uses often.

The man said he was sorry for his actions, admitting to spitting on food and making the racist comments, and Enamorado said he is going to give him the benefit of the doubt that he won’t harass Lionel Perez or his customers again.

Since the incident went viral, the line at Tacos Lionel now wraps around the corner with dozens of people supporting the small business owner and his food. For Enamorado, he hopes that the attention given to street vendors will focus on their unique culinary skills and their humanity.

“A lot of people still have a stigma against them,” Enamorado said. “We need to just come together as a community in situations like this.”

Long Beach police are aware of the incident and have encouraged Perez to file a restraining order but no charges have been filed yet. Regardless of the attacks, Perez says he loves the community and his corner and he has no plan on moving.