Visitors to Echo Park are expressing concern about the loud and aggressive geese inhabiting the area.

One man told KTLA 5 News that he spotted more than 200 geese at the 29-acre green space this summer, and while Canada geese have been at Echo Park for years, the increasingly hostile birds are growing in numbers and taking over more of the area.

There have even been reports of geese charging at pets and scaring children.

Several residents who live close to the park have contacted the Parks and Recreation Department but have not heard back.

Since they are federally protected, it is illegal to move or hunt a Canadian goose.