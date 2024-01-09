Beachgoers are being warned Tuesday against swimming, surfing and playing in the water at some Los Angeles County beaches.

An Ocean Water Use Warning was issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested, the Department posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The beaches included in Tuesday’s warning are listed below:

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach – 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey – The entire swim area

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu – 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach. Near Will Rogers Tower 18 – 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20 – 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain

Updated information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline at 800-525-5662.

To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.