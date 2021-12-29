Voluntary evacuations in place for Silverado, Williams, Modjeska canyons as new storm approaches

Another round of voluntary evacuations are set to take place Wednesday as residents in Silverado Canyon, Modjeska Canyon and Williams Canyon prepare for the third storm to hit the area this month.

The evacuation warning is set to begin at 10 a.m. for the Bond Fire burn areas, which remain at risk for mud slides and fast-moving debris flows.

A flood watch is in place for Orange County coastal and inland areas — including the canyons — through Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

For residents living around the Bond Fire burn scar, Wednesday’s storm will be the third to bring rain this month.

A storm two weeks ago brought severe flooding and damaged several homes. The second storm hit during the Christmas holiday but did not do as much damage.

Wednesday’s storm is expected to bring about 2 inches of rain along the coast and from 5 to 7 inches in the mountains and foothills, according to the Weather Service.

A soft road closure, which will allow local traffic only, will be in place at canyon entrances beginning at 10 a.m.

Strong winds and cold temperatures will accompany Wednesday’s storm. Temperatures are expected to remain between 15 and 20 degrees below normal for many areas.

A map showing the areas under voluntary evacuation warnings can be found at www.ocsheriff.gov/bondfire.

Storm and evacuation updates will be posted on the Orange County Twitter feed.

Dec. 29 @ 10 a.m: Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) will be issued for Silverado, Williams Canyon & Modjeska Canyons in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar. For more information: https://t.co/qn5IbyakrV #OCCanyonFlood pic.twitter.com/8mMSssS27N — County of Orange (@OCGovCA) December 29, 2021