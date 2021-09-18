Volunteers clean up Orange County beaches on International Coastal Clean-up Day

Huntington Beach was spruced up Saturday morning, thanks to some local students and volunteers showing to help clean up the coastline.

The public event was organized by the Orange County Coastkeeper nonprofit, which helped coordinate the clean-up of 30 sites throughout Orange County.

“It is crucial to collect trash and debris throughout our entire coastline because we are the last line of defense to prevent this debris from polluting the ocean and harming marine wildlife,” Garry Brown, Orange County Coastkeeper’s president and founder, said in a statement. “It’s a global effort that doesn’t happen unless we commit to making a difference locally.”

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 18, 2021.