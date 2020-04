Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Volunteers in surgical masks came together at the Anaheim Hotel Saturday to assemble face shields to distribute to hospitals, nursing homes and first responders at the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The volunteer organization that organized the effort, Rotary District 5320, hopes to make 30,000 of the masks, which will be put together by volunteers in small groups throughout Orange County.

Megan Telles reports from Anaheim for the KTLA 5 News on April 4, 2020.