Related Content Silverado Canyon mudslides trigger evacuations in Orange County as winter storm brings rain, snow to SoCal

Many residents who live in Orange County’s Silverado Canyon are still trying to clear their homes and garages from the mud that followed the recent rain. Residents are asking for volunteers and for visitors to steer clear from the two-lane road that leads into their community.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on March 14, 2021.