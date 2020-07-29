Volunteers scour Bolsa Chica wetlands for injured wildlife after brush fire

After a fire charred 62 acres in Huntington Beach’s Bolsa Chica wetlands over the weekend, volunteers from the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center were fanning out across the burn area Tuesday in search of injured wildlife.

“We are grateful for the firefighters and all involved in containing the fire and saving the homes that line the Wetlands,” the center said in a statement. “Sadly, there is a huge loss to the Bolsa Chica Wetlands and the wildlife that calls it their home.”

Related Content Huntington Beach firefighters stop 60-acre Bolsa Chica brush fire just 100 yards from homes Video

On their first day, volunteers found several dead ground squirrels and cottontails and one injured fence lizard, according to Debbie McGuire, the center’s executive director.

There were concerns that the smoke and the firefighting helicopter may have flushed nestlings from their nests, but volunteers on Monday found that both the owl and the Great Blue Heron nests were safe.

Sara Welch reports from Bolsa Chica for the KTLA 5 News on July 28, 2020.