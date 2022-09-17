Thousands of volunteers will comb the beaches of California Saturday to clean up trash as part of Coastal Cleanup Day.

The event, which is organized by the California Coastal Commission, includes events from the southernmost point in the state, Imperial Beach, to the very top, in Smith River.

There are dozens of clean-ups organized in Orange, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties.

Map of locations

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.

California Coastal Cleanup Day brings awareness to the state’s marine debris problem and provides a community event for direct involvement.