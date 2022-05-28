It’s that time of year once again: time to cast your ballot and make your voice heard in the upcoming primary elections.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder opened up 120 vote centers across the county.

The vote centers are an easy way to vote early ahead of the June 7 Primary Election.

You can visit one of the vote centers daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find a vote center in L.A County, click here, or call 800-815-2666.

If you would rather wait to vote on the actual election day, you can stop by one of the vote centers or your polling place on Tuesday, June 7, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

For more information on voting in Los Angeles County, including in-person and mail-in ballots, click here.