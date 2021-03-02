Voters head to polls in crowded race for L.A. County state Senate seat vacated by Holly Mitchell

Holly Mitchell, right, and campaign manager Lenee Richards watched for election updates Nov. 3, 2020, during Mitchell’s successful race against Herb Wesson for a seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Voters in a state Senate district of Los Angeles County that stretches from Century City to South L.A. will head to the polls Tuesday for a special election for the successor of a seat previously held by Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

Mitchell, a Democrat, represented the 30th Senate District, which includes Mar Vista and downtown L.A., before vacating the seat after winning the 2nd District seat on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors in the November election.

Seven candidates are on the ballot, including Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles), who represents the 54th District. A former district director for Mitchell, Kamlager has received the endorsements of Mitchell, U.S. Reps. Karen Bass and Maxine Waters and Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors.

Two other Democrats are on the ballot: Culver City Vice Mayor Daniel Lee, who became the first Black member of that city’s council in 2018, and Cheryl Turner, a trial lawyer and public member of the state Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians. Lee received endorsements from local progressive groups including Democratic Socialists of America and Ground Game LA.

