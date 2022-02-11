VP Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, raises money for Democrats in Brentwood

Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff appear on stage after Harris delivered her acceptance speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, said Friday that Democrats have a clear message about their accomplishments to contrast with Republican obstructionism for this year’s midterm elections.

“We know what we’re for. We’re for doing the work for the American people,” the second gentleman said at a fundraiser in Brentwood on Los Angeles’ Westside, listing the administration’s work on areas such as the pandemic, job creation and infrastructure. “We’re serious people doing the serious work of government.

“We are going to be able to make our case to the American people as we go into the midterms,” he said before turning his attention to the Republican Party and asking, “What are they for other than a power grab and basically trying to cheat to get there?”

It’s an optimistic message in an election cycle where Democrats are widely expected to lose control of the House of Representatives — both because the party in power in the White House typically loses seats in the first midterm election of a presidency, and also because of President Biden’s poor approval ratings.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.