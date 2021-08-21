Walk With Sally hosts ‘White Light White Night’ event in El Segundo

Walk With Sally hosted the “White Light White Night” fundraiser on Saturday.

The nonprofit provides mentorship to children who have family members fighting cancer.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 21, 2021.

