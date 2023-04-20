A wanted felon who was on probation and fled from deputies was arrested with a teenager in Fillmore on Wednesday, and they now both face charges.

According to a release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, a call regarding two suspicious individuals in a parked vehicle at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Sierra Vista Avenue came in around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

A male suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Juan Torres of Oxnard, gave deputies a false name before immediately fleeing on foot. The second suspect, Victoria Nunez, 19, of Camarillo, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, officials said.

Deputies began a search for Torres and were unable to locate him until several hours later, when a resident reported seeing Torres on their property in the 400 block of B Street. Deputies returned to search for him and found him, but he fled again on foot and ran through the yards of several residences. He was eventually located at the Balden Towne Plaza shopping center and taken into custody.

During the investigation, a resident in the 1100 block of Mockingbird Lane reported a burglary at their residence. Further investigation revealed that Torres allegedly entered the victim’s home and stole personal items, including a bicycle. The stolen property, which Torres was in possession of, was returned to the victim, said the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Torres was booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for evading arrest, trespassing, providing a false name and residential burglary. He remains in jail awaiting his court appearance with his bail set at $40,000.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has established a secure database to log information about who has surveillance systems. Those interested in registering and allowing authorities to contact you should a crime occur near or in where your cameras are installed are asked to email the Fillmore Police Department at Fillmore.PD.CameraShare@ventura.org