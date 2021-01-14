Warm, dry conditions will elevate Southland fire danger through Saturday

Warm, dry, windy conditions will cause elevated to critical fire weather conditions in Southern California from Thursday through Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Red flag warnings have been issued for the mountains and valleys from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, and may be extended into Saturday, because of a combination of Santa Ana winds, warm temperatures, low humidity and persistently dry vegetation.

Temperatures are expected to peak Friday at about 20 degrees above normal, said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Another round of potentially stronger Santa Ana winds is likely Monday though Tuesday or Wednesday, forecasters said.

