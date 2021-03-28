Warm weather and sunny skies draw crowds to SoCal’s beaches, boardwalks

The Southland’s winter-like weather in March was only fleeting, sticking around on Friday and flipping back to spring by Saturday.

After a low pressure system brought rain and snow to the region last week, forecasters promised warmer temperatures and sunnier skies would return. And they were right.

On Sunday, inland temperatures soared into the mid-to-upper 80s, while the coast saw sunny skies and warm temperatures in the 70s.

With the weather heating up in SoCal, shops, bars, and beaches in places like Huntington Beach were back to business and in full swing.

As sun worshippers flocked to the Huntington Beach coast, people appeared unfazed by the crowds – and the seemingly limited social distancing – relishing the opportunity to get out in the fresh air and do “normal” things.

“It’s packed, I don’t know if it’s a good thing, but I’m enjoying it,” said Dan King, a beach goer from Huntington Beach. “I mean hopefully things don’t get bad, I’m optimistic about it.”

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 28, 2021.