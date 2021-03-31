Warm weather, gusty Santa Ana winds return to SoCal prompting fire concerns

Hot temperatures and gusty Santa Ana winds around Southern California are raising the fire danger in the region through Thursday, the National Weather Service reported.
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and Friday throughout the Southland and some parts of Orange County will reach the low 90s. Gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 mph are expected through Tuesday, but will taper off toward the evening, according to the NWS. Isolated wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in the hills and mountain areas.
A wind advisory issued by the NWS remains in effect through 3 p.m.
Weather officials warned that the windy conditions can toss around unsecured objects, tree limbs can be blown down and driving may be difficult, especially for those with high-profile vehicles.
Power outages are also possible, the NWS reported.
While the warmer weather may be welcomed by some, officials said the heat and very low humidities will also result in heightened fire risks to Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Forecasters say thunderstorms are possible in the local mountain areas by Thursday afternoon, while cooler temperatures are slated for Friday.