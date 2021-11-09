Warm weather, Santa Ana winds to return to SoCal this week

A combination of rising temperatures and Santa Ana winds is expected to bring elevated fire risk to the Southland this week, according to the National Weather Service.

While cooler conditions will continue Tuesday, the heat is expected to return to Southern California beginning Wednesday.

By the end of the week, forecasters predict highs into the 80s and even low-90s in some parts, with areas west of the mountains possibly experiencing temperatures about 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Tuesday vs Friday high temperatures. Whose team are you on? #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GSMOv3ju6Z — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 8, 2021

Between Thursday and Saturday, inland coastal and valley areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties could reach 85 to 92 degrees, NWS reported. In the lower mountains, highs of 75 to 85 are anticipated.

Along with the unseasonably warm weather, gusty winds and low humidity will bring an elevated risk of fire danger for most of the week, according to the weather service.

A northwest wind is forecast to bring peak gusts of 35 to 55 mph along the Interstate-5 corridor and the Santa Clarita Valley from Tuesday night through Thursday.

Gusty winds at times over much of #SoCal Tuesday Night through Sunday. Elevated fire weather conditions expected. Power outages and downed tree limbs possible. Be extra careful with anything that can start a fire. We are still in high fire season despite the recent rain. #cawx pic.twitter.com/L2wGF6yAGQ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 8, 2021

Then, the gusts will shift directions, signaling the return of Santa Ana winds. Peak gusts are expected Thursday and Friday in L.A. and Ventura counties, but the winds will continue through the weekend, according to the the weather service.

Humidity is also expected to drop to between 8 and 20% by Friday.

“We are still in high fire season despite the recent rain,” NWS’s Los Angeles office tweeted as they urged everyone to exercise caution when doing anything that could potentially spark a wildfire.

Other possible impacts of the heat and wind included electricity outages and downed tree limbs.