Warm weather, Santa Ana winds to return to SoCal this week

A combination of rising temperatures and Santa Ana winds is expected to bring elevated fire risk to the Southland this week, according to the National Weather Service.
While cooler conditions will continue Tuesday, the heat is expected to return to Southern California beginning Wednesday.
By the end of the week, forecasters predict highs into the 80s and even low-90s in some parts, with areas west of the mountains possibly experiencing temperatures about 15 degrees above average for this time of year.
Between Thursday and Saturday, inland coastal and valley areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties could reach 85 to 92 degrees, NWS reported. In the lower mountains, highs of 75 to 85 are anticipated.
Along with the unseasonably warm weather, gusty winds and low humidity will bring an elevated risk of fire danger for most of the week, according to the weather service.
A northwest wind is forecast to bring peak gusts of 35 to 55 mph along the Interstate-5 corridor and the Santa Clarita Valley from Tuesday night through Thursday.
Then, the gusts will shift directions, signaling the return of Santa Ana winds. Peak gusts are expected Thursday and Friday in L.A. and Ventura counties, but the winds will continue through the weekend, according to the the weather service.
Humidity is also expected to drop to between 8 and 20% by Friday.
“We are still in high fire season despite the recent rain,” NWS’s Los Angeles office tweeted as they urged everyone to exercise caution when doing anything that could potentially spark a wildfire.
Other possible impacts of the heat and wind included electricity outages and downed tree limbs.