Warm, windy conditions bring record heat, increased fire danger to Southern California

Elevated fire conditions remain a concern across Southern California Monday, one day after hot and dry conditions led to three new record temperatures for the day being tied or set.

Afternoon highs for Monday are expected to climb mostly into the 80s and 90s in Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures along the coast will be cooler as an onshore flow returns Monday.

Three daily record high temperatures were reached across the Southland on Sunday however.

It was quite a hot day across many areas in SoCal, with 4 of our climate sites breaking or tying records! LAX, Camarillo, and our office in Oxnard all broke records and Santa Barbara Airport tied theirs.

Camarillo Airport (89), Oxnard (86), and LAX (87) all set new records, while Santa Barbara Airport (79) tied their high set in 2016.

Low humidities combined with continuing above average temperatures have fire officials concerned about the possibility of wildfires igniting Monday.

Strike teams have been placed around the Southland in hopes of responding quickly to any fires that may start.

Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Trevor Winton said fire season doesn’t just occur in summer and fall anymore.

“The truth is we’re getting small starts every day,” Winton said. “The fire season really does come on fast and all it takes is one wind event and a couple hot days and all of a sudden those fuels are ready to go,” he said.

Officials are asking everyone to use caution with any potential source of spark or flame, such as using weed whackers with a metal blade, driving in tall grass and tossing cigarette butts.

Also, remember to drink enough water to stay hydrated and never leave children or pets in the car.

Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive beginning Tuesday. There is even a small chance of light showers on Thursday.