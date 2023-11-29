Do you smell snow?

Warner Bros. is again welcoming guests to the fictional town of Stars Hollow from the timeless sitcom “Gilmore Girls” this Christmas as part of a special studio tour experience for the holidays.

The famed Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood will be decked out for the holidays next month, giving guests a close-up tour through some iconic film and TV sets, famous holiday wardrobes and exclusive photo opportunities.

Beginning Dec. 22, fans of some of legendary Warner Bros. properties can hop on the famous Burbank studio tour in celebration of the holidays.

Among the exhibits on the tour is a walk through Stage 48: Script to Screen, which houses costumes from many beloved holiday films and TV shows, including Papa Elf’s uniform from the 2003 classic “Elf,” as well as the grotesque “Holiday Armadillo” costume worn by Ross Geller in an iconic episode of “Friends.”

This year’s holiday tour will once again welcome guests to experience Stars Hollow from “Gilmore Girls,” including photo opportunities at the gazebo located in the town’s center, as well as Luke’s Diner, a central set piece of the series that served as the fictional business and home of the gruff and sardonic Luke Danes.

The tour will also feature plenty of spots to shop along the way, including the Friends Boutique and Café and the Warner Bros. Studio Store. Shoppers can visit the Studio Store for free without having to purchase a tour ticket.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour will be holiday-themed for a very limited time starting Dec. 22 through New Year’s Day. Tours start at 9 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. every day, but the tour is closed on Christmas Day.

Tickets and additional details can be found on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour website.