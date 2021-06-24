Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood welcoming guests back on Saturday

Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood is welcoming back guests on Saturday, with new features including a new store and “Action and Magic Made Here,” an interactive experience featuring the DC Universe and “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” series.

Tickets are available online for $69 for adults and $59 for children ages 5 to 10, with advance reservations required. Southern California residents can get tickets at a lower rate of $57 on weekdays through Sept. 30.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 24, 2021.

